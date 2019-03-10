Newcastle United sweating on injured defender as Fabian Schar picks up ban

Jamaal Lascelles has given Newcastle United an injury scare.

Lascelles, the club's captain, was forced at the break against Everton at St James's Park yesterday.

Newcastle, trailing 2-0 at the time, went on to win 3-2 thanks to two goals from Ayoze Perez and a strike from Salomon Rondon.

Lascelles has been complaining about a pain in his knee during the first half, and Rafa Benitez replaced him with Paul Dummett.

“He was complaining about his knee, and he couldn't carry on," said United's manager.

Asked if it was serioius, Benitez added: “We don't know. It seems to be that it was not very serious, but he said he could not carry on, and then we made the substitution."

Meanwhile, Fabian Schar will be banned for one game after picking up his 10th booking of the season.