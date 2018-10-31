Newcastle United sweating over the future of key defender, Manchester United eye centre-back, Chelsea chase shock ex-Liverpool ace plus more Premier League rumours

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Newcastle United could face a struggle to keep Jamaal Lascelles in January, with Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea among the clubs monitoring the 24-year-old defender. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Chelsea are interested in signing AC Milan forward Suso, who was sold by Liverpool to the Serie A club in 2015. (Tutto Mercato Web)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho expects the club to sign a centre-back in January. (Manchester Evening News)

The Red Devils will not hire a director of football unless manager Jose Mourinho approves the appointment. (ESPN)

Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Manchester United wantaway forward Alexis Sanchez next summer. (The Sun)

Tottenham Hotspur players are concerned that manager Mauricio Pochettino, who has been linked with Real Madrid and Manchester United, could leave the club next summer. (Daily Telegraph)

Real Madrid will offer to double Mauricio Pochettino's salary to a whopping £17m a year if they move for the Argentine manager, but are prepared to wait until the summer. (The Sun)

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez is the bookies favourite to become the next Real Madrid manager after a move for ex-Chelsea boss Antonio Conte stalled. (Daily Mail)

Former Spurs winger Gareth Bale has topped of a poll of Real Madrid fans asked who the team's worst performing player has been this season. (Marca)

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang "skipped team meetings before games or refused to run during the final training" to force a move from Borussia Dortmund to the Gunners, according to the German club's former manager Peter Stoger. (Bulinews)