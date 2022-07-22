The Daily Record report that the club has offered East Fife’ Jude Smith a chance to train on Tyneside.
Read More
Read MoreEddie Howe reveals extra Newcastle United striker options as club pushes for tra...
Smith made 24 Scottish League One starts last season after leaving Celtic, where he had come up through the ranks.
The 19-year-old, under contract at the Bayview Stadium until next year, has reportedly also had a trial at Stoke City.
Newcastle are looking to strengthen their academy teams this summer.