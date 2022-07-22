Newcastle United take former Celtic goalkeeper on trial – report

Newcastle United are set to take a teenage goalkeeper on trial, according to a report.

By Miles Starforth
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 4:45 pm

The Daily Record report that the club has offered East Fife’ Jude Smith a chance to train on Tyneside.

Smith made 24 Scottish League One starts last season after leaving Celtic, where he had come up through the ranks.

The 19-year-old, under contract at the Bayview Stadium until next year, has reportedly also had a trial at Stoke City.

Newcastle are looking to strengthen their academy teams this summer.

