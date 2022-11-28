Newcastle United take 'serious' look at Premier League defender ahead of transfer window

The Yorkshire Evening Post report that Cody Drameh is likely to leave Leeds United in the New Year after a frustrating few months at the club.

Drameh has only played 70 minutes of Premier League football so far this season, and it’s claimed that Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund are among the clubs tracking the right-back, who had a spell on loan at Cardiff City last season.

Leeds United defender Cody Drameh.

The 20-year-old joined Leeds from Fulham two years ago, but he has found his opportunities limited at Elland Road.

United’s first-choice right-back is England international Kieran Trippier, signed in January from Atletico Madrid.

Eddie Howe also has 28-year-old Javier Manquillo available, while Emil Krafth is out for the season following knee surgery. Krafth, 28, ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in August’s Carabao Cup defeat to Tranmere Rovers at Prenton Park.

Newcastle tried to sign West Ham United right-back Harrison Ashby, in the summer on loan, but the move was blocked by the 21-year-old’s club.

Howe revealed earlier this month that discussions on transfers had been pencilled in for the World Cup break.