Newcastle United take young striker on trial – and he could play against Middlesbrough

Newcastle United have taken young striker Isaac Westendorf on trial.

By Jordan Cronin
Friday, 1st October 2021, 6:21 pm

Westendorf, who previously featured for Isthmian League North Division side Barking FC, is among the under-23s substitutes to face Middlesbrough at St James’s Park tonight.

Santiago Munoz was not in the squad after confirming he was still getting up to full capacity following his loan move from Santos Laguna.

Meanwhile, Joe White and Elliot Anderson – both in and around Steve Bruce’s first-team of late, started the Tyne-Tees derby clash in Premier League 2 clash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

St James's Park, the home of Newcastle United Football Club. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor

MiddlesbroughRichard Mennear