Newcastle United take young striker on trial – and he could play against Middlesbrough
Newcastle United have taken young striker Isaac Westendorf on trial.
Friday, 1st October 2021, 6:21 pm
Westendorf, who previously featured for Isthmian League North Division side Barking FC, is among the under-23s substitutes to face Middlesbrough at St James’s Park tonight.
Santiago Munoz was not in the squad after confirming he was still getting up to full capacity following his loan move from Santos Laguna.
Meanwhile, Joe White and Elliot Anderson – both in and around Steve Bruce’s first-team of late, started the Tyne-Tees derby clash in Premier League 2 clash.