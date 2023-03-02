4 . November 8 2021: Eddie Howe is appointed Newcastle head coach

Given Newcastle’s perilous position in the Premier League, the new owner’s first major decision had to be the right one. Fortunately they got this one spot on with the appointment of Eddie Howe as the club’s new head coach. It was a move that would ultimately turn The Magpies’ season around as Howe was able to get the best out of several players while also transforming former flop Joelinton into a midfield powerhouse.

Photo: Owen Humphreys