Newcastle United takeover and transfer news: Championship defender linked; Longstaff brothers compared to Man United legends
Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing a move for Championship defender Joe Worrall.
But the club could well be priced out of signing the Nottingham Forest youngster, amid conflicting reports over the weekend.
The Sun on Sunday reported United eyeing a cut-price move for the player, but the Nottingham Post has since reported the player is contracted to 2022, with the second tier outfit wanting big money for the player.
The Nottingham-born 22-year-old has made 11 appearances this season after spending last campaign on loan at Steven Gerrard’s Rangers.
Meanwhile, Matty Longstaff and elder brother Sean Longstaff have been compared to two Manchester United legends by Match of the Day 2 pundit Martin Keown.
“It was like a Paul Scholes,” said Keown.
“I know that’s big praise and they are big boots for him to copy, but him and his brother – Carrick, Scholes. You know, they did very well.
“And this is an important ingredient now in this Newcastle team, yes they were more disciplined but those two definitely won them the game.
“The young lad should be knocking on Steve Bruce’s door and saying ‘Why didn’t you play me sooner?’
“He made more passes, he covered more distance, he really put in a performance.
“It was almost to say to the boss: ‘look at me, you have overlooked me for too long’.”
Elsewhere, here is the stat which proves Matty Longstaff’s goal was not his only key contribution in the Red Devils win…
FULL STORY: THIS statistic proves the positive impact of Matty Longstaff on Newcastle United's first-team
And the player himself has been discussing his goalscoring impact on Premier League debut…
FULL STORY: Matty Longstaff on his 'surreal', 'dream' Newcastle United Premier League debut – as youngster nets in Manchester United win
How many Newcastle United players made the Gazette team of the weekend this time around? Spoiler – no Sunderland players got in this week!
FULL STORY: Team of the weekend – Newcastle United, South Shields & Sunderland players who impressed