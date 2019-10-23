Newcastle United takeover and transfer news: Magpies in January transfer battle as striker talks about his 'uncertain' future

The winter window is still months away but transfer talk is heating up ahead of January – and Newcastle United are right in the rumour mix.

By Liam Kennedy
Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 4:45 pm
Updated Wednesday, 23rd October 2019, 4:45 pm
LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 19: Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United reacts during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on October 19, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

One interesting line from today has been the emergence of some European competition for Magpies transfer target Lewis Gibson.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United transfer target Jarrod Bowen has opened up on his ‘uncertain’ future at Championship outfit Hull City.

United were priced out of a move for the £20million-rated player in the summer – could they revisit it in January with goals few and far between?

Elsewhere on the transfer front, Brazilian striker Willian Jose has revealed he turned down a move to Newcastle United.

Former manager Rafa Benitez was a big fan of the Real Sociedad frontman – and the player himself, linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal, has confirmed he decided to knock back a St James’s Park switch.

And finally, Darren Bent believes Newcastle United have got the perfect defender for a Premier League battle in their ranks – and he should know, having been his teammate at Aston Villa.

