Newcastle United takeover: Interested party have 'second thoughts'
Rafa Benitez’s departure may see one potential buyer cool their interest in a takeover of Newcastle United - according to a national report.
The Sun claim that a French group, who were interested in striking a deal with Mike Ashley to buy the club, are now having ‘second thoughts’.
They report that the potential buyers saw Newcastle as an attractive proposition under the guidance of Benitez, but may now back-off.
Sheikh Khaled’s Bin Zayed Group remain in talks over a takeover, but the Sun report suggests that the Dubai-based group’s bid has ‘not moved on’ in recent weeks.
Furthermore, the report offers an update on the search for Benitez’s successor - suggesting that Patrick Vieira would be open to discussing the managerial role.
Vieira’s current club Nice are desperate to keep hold of the former Manchester City under-23 manager, who was previously linked with St James’s Park when Steve McClaren was appointed.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Mikel Arteta, Roberto Martinez, Claudio Ranieri and David Moyes have all been linked with the vanancy.
Elsewhere, Newcastle have again been linked with a move for Marseille winger Morgan Sanson.
The wideman has been linked with both the Magpies and West Ham United throughout the summer, with the French club believed to be keen to cash in on their star player.
And while the Hammers were thought to be in the driving seat for his signature, L’Equipe claim that Newcastle could make a ‘surprise’ move.