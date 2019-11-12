TORREON, MEXICO - JANUARY 27: Jose Luis Higuera (L) and Alejandro Irarragorri talk prior the 4th round match between Santos Laguna and Chivas as part of the Torneo Clausura 2019 Liga MX at Corona Stadium on January 27, 2019 in Torreon, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Guadarrama/Getty Images)

The fan movement – now with more than 600 members – have been active in the criticism of Ashley’s regime since their formation last season. This has seen them produce protest scarves and urge fans not to line the pockets of the Sports Direct magnate, to the detriment of the club they love.

And in their latest move they’ve dug out postal addresses for key potential Mexican investors and in a letter made attempts to ‘sell’ the club to the Orlegi Sports Group.

Meanwhile, could Geordie duo Ant and Dec prove to be takeover fixers?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FULL STORY: Ant and Dec given idea for Newcastle United takeover

On the playing side, some good news for Newcastle United – but bad news for Scotland.

Matt Ritchie has called time on his Scotland career after just 16 appearances.

His reasons?

And finally, the odds for Newcastle United to be relegated from the Premier League have shifted.