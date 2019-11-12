Newcastle United takeover latest as fans reach out to Mexican's Alejandro Irarragorri & Orlegi Sports Group
Newcastle United fan group Toon for Change have sent letters to potential Mexican investors in an attempt to convince them to buy out Mike Ashley.
The fan movement – now with more than 600 members – have been active in the criticism of Ashley’s regime since their formation last season. This has seen them produce protest scarves and urge fans not to line the pockets of the Sports Direct magnate, to the detriment of the club they love.
And in their latest move they’ve dug out postal addresses for key potential Mexican investors and in a letter made attempts to ‘sell’ the club to the Orlegi Sports Group.
Meanwhile, could Geordie duo Ant and Dec prove to be takeover fixers?
On the playing side, some good news for Newcastle United – but bad news for Scotland.
Matt Ritchie has called time on his Scotland career after just 16 appearances.
His reasons?
And finally, the odds for Newcastle United to be relegated from the Premier League have shifted.
Steve Bruce’s Magpies are no longer the bookmakers’ favourites to be relegated out of the top flight, as they were at the start of the season, and now find FOUR sides ranked by the bookies as more likely for the drop.