Newcastle United takeover news: Claims Mike Ashley held 'difficult' talks with potential buyers

Rumours continue to circulate regarding a takeover of Newcastle United - and a former player has today fuelled the speculation even further.

The Magpies remain up for sale but, as of yet, none of the potential bidders have been able to match Mike Ashley's £300million asking price.

Former Chelsea and Manchester United chief Peter Kenyon is leading a consortium interested in purchasing the club, while a second group of American investors are also thought to be keen.

There was hope that a takeover could be completed before the winter transfer window opened but, with no deal forthcoming, the Magpies remain unsold.

And former Newcastle striker Mick Quinn believes that the lack of progress is down to Ashley being 'difficult' during negotiations with interested parties.

During an interview with the Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast show on TalkSport, Quinn hit out at the Sports Direct Tycoon for his approach to the sale of the club.

“It is Mike Ashley’s club, and he can do what he wants, that’s his prerogative," he said.

"But just say: ‘There’s no investment, there’s no money, and I want to get out as soon as possible.’

“The reason no one has bought Newcastle United is because he’s made it so difficult for people to buy it, and I know that for a fact.

"He’s made it so difficult.”

Meanwhile, Rafa Benitez has reportedly been dealt a transfer blow as he eyes a first deal of the January trading period.

Newcastle had been linked with AC Milan full-back Diego Laxalt, but Calciomercato claim that he is not interested in a move to St James's Park.

The Italian giants were believed to be asking for a fee of around £10.5million for the 25-year-old, but his lack of desire to join the Magpies seemingly puts an end to speculation.