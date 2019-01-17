Newcastle United takeover news: Fans increase efforts to oust Mike Ashley after talks show no progress

Protests against Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley are set to resume - after takeover talks showed no signs of progress.

Supporters, led by the Magpie Group, protested heavily at the start of the current season as they looked to oust owner Mike Ashley - who insists he remains keen to sell the club.

But protests were temporarily halted after some promising revelations.

Ashley's interview on Sky News - where he claimed a sale could be close - coupled with interest from Peter Kenyon's consortium saw protests ceased as fans looked to do whatever possible in order to help facilitate the sale of the club.

However, talks with potential buyers have shown little to no signs of progress in recent weeks with fans becoming increasingly frustrated.

And the Magpie Group have now confirmed that protests will resume, with several high-profile games targeted in a bid to drive out Ashley.

In a statement, the group confirmed that they will hold a sit-in after the televised fixture with Manchester City on January 29.

There will also be a ‘Stand-Up United Against Ashley’ campaign in force when Huddersfield Town visit St James's Park on February 23.

Fans are also set to encourage others to cancel the direct debit plans on their season cards, while protests will also take place outside various Sports Direct stores.

The Magpie Group's statement read: "It appears at present as if Ashley is actually removing funds from the club rather than making any sort of investment.

"Where’s the money gone?

"We are faced with the prospect of no takeover and little, if any, investment in a team which is in grave danger of our third relegation in twelve years under Ashley.

"It is all but inevitable that Rafa will walk at the end of the season if not before.

"Members of The Magpie Group met on 10 January to consider the action to be taken if there is no evidence of a takeover taking place by the end of the month.

"In the light of the above it was agreed that the primary aim of the Group has to be regime change."