Newcastle United takeover timeline with CAT case against Premier League set to take centre stage

It’s been almost 18 months since PCP Partners, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and the Reuben brothers agreed to buy the Magpies for £300million before the Premier League (EPL) refused to approve the deal.

Mike Ashley has battled to resurrect the deal and has launched two legal challenges against the EPL – arbitration and an anti-competition case. The latter will soon be heard by the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT), to determine if the case can go further.

But this takeover saga started well before the Saudi-bid when Ashley again put the club up for sale in October 2017.

The Sun publish an exclusive from writer Justin Allen. They claim Newcastle has been sold to the Bin Zayed Group in a £350million deal. Sources at St James’s Park give a “no comment”.

The Bin Zayed Group issue statement: It reads: “Representatives of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nahyan are in discussions with Mike Ashley and his team, about the proposed acquisition of Newcastle United Football Club". They say "terms agreed.".

Sources at NUFC confirm the statement is genuine. On the record the Premier League and Newcastle United remain firm in their “no comment” stance. Claims that ‘proof of funds’ have been sent.

A second statement from the group arrives, further clarifying their stance. The Bin Zayed Group's managing director Midhat Kidwai said: "Terms have been agreed between us and Mike Ashley." They confirm proof of funds sent and Premier League tests started. Sources elsewhere continue to refute this.

It’s established through sources in the Middle East that Sheikh Khaled – BZG’s head – is a second cousin of Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour, after plenty of claims and counter-claims to the contrary.

Unofficial confirmation comes out that Newcastle and BZG have signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).

The Sunday Mirror suggests Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger are preferred candidates to replace Rafa Benitez, whose deal ends on June 30.

Dubai journalist and presenter Peter Redding said: “Here in the UAE local business people do not speak of wealth it is known as Haram (not allowed). But it is definitely safe to say he is a serious player.”

Mike Ashley has blamed the Bin Zayed Group for Rafa Benitez’s departure at Newcastle United, according to the Mirror. They claim Ashley ended contract talks with Benitez following discussions with would-be buyer Sheikh Khaled. Benitez’s contract comes to an end.

The Bin Zayed Group have issued a fresh statement on their efforts to takeover Newcastle – this time, bizarrely, through Redding. It read: "Both parties have worked diligently in finalising a deal, none more so than ourselves."

Claims from the financial publications and the City that the Bin Zayed Group’s bid will be linked in to US hedge funds. This is denied privately by sources close to the bid.

Mike Ashley speaks to Mail about his Newcastle ownership. Claims he is a willing seller. On BZG he said: "The last bid, the one from UAE, he's a prince and he's got £38bn or £100bn, all these numbers — well, why would you even care what you're paying then? What difference would £10m either way make?"

Ashley: "Peter Kenyon convinced me last Christmas that it was going to get done. I'm never doing that again. I think I could own this football club for ever. That is my new mental state."

The Daily Mail reveal Kenyon is back on the scene - this time with GACP Sports and Joseph DaGrosa. A 46-page brochure is circulated to the press - and although detailed, it is littered with basic errors.

United sources are sceptical about the Kenyon-led bid and the money behind it.

Journalist Martin Samuel, who revealed Ashley's thoughts on the takeover in the summer, suggests Peter Kenyon does not have the cash to complete a takeover, even side-by-side with his current investors.

GACP Sports Ltd form two new companies called ‘GACP Newcastle Management LLP’ and ‘GACP Newcastle Partners LLP’. The former was launched on September 27, 2019 with the latter set-up on October 1, 2019.

Alejandro Irarragorri was in London around the time of a claimed meeting between Mike Ashley and two Mexican businessman. The Athletic claim the Sports Direct Tycoon was rude and a deal was not close. Could talks be rekindled?

Alejandro Irarragorri and his Orlegi Sports group are reportedly ‘confident’ of sealing a deal for the club having held talks with Mike Ashley in October - this according to the Athletic. Sounds like this one is far from dead...

Mike Ashley returns to St James's Park for the first time in around 10 months to watch United's 4-1 FA Cup demolition of Rochdale. He meets Steve Bruce at a Tyneside hotel the following morning. Transfer plans are thrashed out. Sounds like Ashley is in this for the long-haul.

Amanda Staveley is reportedly on the scene again, this time with PIF, the Saudi royals' investment portfolio. A deal of around £340million is reported in the Wall Street Journal. This one seems to have legs this time (we have all heard that before, I know).

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is reportedly joined by billionaire London property tycoons the Reuben brothers in a deal for United, brokered by Amanda Staveley.

Former Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez is reportedly favoured as manager under the Saudi regime.

Two more interested parties remain locked in negotiations with Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley, according to PA. We've all been down this road before...

It was claimed that the Premier League has been “made aware” of a £340million bid financed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia and backed by financier Amanda Staveley and the Reuben Brothers, who have property investments in Newcastle. Newcastle and the Premier League have made no comment on the news, which was greeted by scepticism on a locked-down Tyneside. And the Gazette understands that embattled owner Mike Ashley and senior officials are “bemused” by the latest report, which has come amid a worldwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Takeover talk continues to dominate the agenda on Tyneside with fresh reports Newcastle United could exchange hands for £300m, with the consortium keen to take over pushing for a lower price. It has also emerged that Yasir Al-Rumayyan, chairman of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia, registered a new company with Companies House earlier this year.

A new takeover document has been lodged at Companies House by Amanda Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, backed by Staveley, has been in talks over a takeover of Newcastle United. And the document submitted by PCP, which is a £150million loan agreement with Mike Ashley’s St James Holdings, suggest that takeover talks, which have been going on for months, are progressing.

Amanda Staveley’s PCP Partners agree a £300m deal to purchase the club from Mike Ashley. The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia will take an 80% stake, with the Reuben brothers and Staveley taking up 10% each. It is now up to the Premier League to approve the takeover - which would make the Magpies one of the richest clubs in world football.

Following months of waiting for a decision by the Premier League, which included allegations of piracy and doubts over the Saudi state and PIF being separate entities, PIF announce they have ended their bid to buy Newcastle: "Ultimately, during the unforeseeably prolonged process, the commercial agreement between the Investment Group and the club's owners expired and our investment thesis could not be sustained," read a statement.

In a statement released by Newcastle United, it is claimed the Premier League have rejected the takeover bid made by PCP Capital Partners, the Reuben Brothers and PIF based on its Owners and Directors test. It strongly adds: “The club and its owners do not accept that Premier League chief executive Richard Masters and the Premier League have acted appropriately in relation to this matter and will be considering all relevant options available to them.”

Mike Ashley is determined to push through a takeover and prepares to take legal action against the Premier League by hiring two top QCs in Shaheed Fatima and Nick De Marco. Despite PIF’s decision to walk away from the table, all three parties remain committed to a deal, if they can get approval.

Newcastle United confirm they have issued arbitration proceedings against the Premier League in regards to the stalled PIF, PCP and Reuben Brothers takeover. "The Club makes no comment on the substance of the arbitration, but it can confirm that it has issued arbitration proceedings against the EPL.”

Mike Ashley-owned Frasers Group point the finger of blame at Newcastle United’s potential owners-in-waiting as justification for axing their St James’s Park shop – but the mention of an “anticipated” change of ownership highlights confidence remains in the £300m+ sale, which remains locked in legal red tape.

The ongoing saga of the Newcastle United takeover takes a dramatic twist with reports that Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman urged Boris Johnson to intervene in the takeover in 2020. The Daily Mail said the Prime Minister asked one of his top aides to investigate after Saudi Crown Prince warned a row over the sale of the Premier League club could damage relations between the two countries.

Newcastle United and Mike Ashley launch a fresh legal challenge against the Premier League with an anti-competition case the new line of attack - Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT). Daniel Jowell QC of Brick Court Chambers leads the case, which was presented to them by Newcastle Consortium Supporters Limited.

The Premier League are granted an extension to respond to Newcastle United's (St James' Holdings Ltd) Competition Appeals Tribunal case. EPL requested 28-day extension on May 11, so have until 5pm, June 11. According to the CAT Judgement Papers, the EPL arbitration will be heard "on an expedited basis in July 2021."

The club's arbitration case against the Premier League, which was instigated in an attempt to resurrect the proposed Amanda Staveley-brokered takeover, has been delayed until the start of 2022 at the earliest because of issues relating to the "disclosure of evidence".