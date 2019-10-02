Newcastle United takeover & transfer news: Magpies could lose key man in January; Jetro Willems injury update
Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff is again a target of Manchester United as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer eyes a January move.
And United could well face a battle to hang on to the player, with the Red Devils ready to test Mike Ashley’s resolve with a £40million bid, according to the Daily Star.
The Gazette revealed in August that the club was prepared to pay up to £35million for the midfielder in the summer transfer window. Newcastle United, however, made it clear that Longstaff was not for sale. Head coach Steve Bruce said: “He’s a player we want to keep.”
However, the Daily Star report that Man United manager Solksjaer has been promised “significant funds to spend” in the January transfer window. It’s claimed that Longstaff is a £40million target for the club.
Meanwhile, Bruce could welcome back a key defender for the game against Manchester United on Sunday.
One player who is again likely to get the nod is Miguel Almiron – but in what position, is anyone’s guess.
An American journalist, with Paraguayan roots, has had his say on Steve Bruce’s use of the former MLS star.
And he’s expressed that back in his homeland, the feeling is that Almiron may be wasting his career.
