LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 02: Newcastle manager Steve Bruce during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at London Stadium on November 02, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)

According to a report in the Express, the Magpies are monitoring the goalscoring form of Metz striker Habib Diallo, along with Premier League rivals Leicester City.

The Senengalese international has scored eight goals this season, putting him second only to AS Monaco’s Wissam Ben Yedder.

Meanwhile, it was a long five weeks for Isaac Hayden. The midfielder’s last act in a Newcastle United shirt had been to get himself sent off at the King Power Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hayden admits he was forced to “look at things from an outside perspective” – and he was ready to make a timely return at the London Stadium, where Steve Bruce was without the suspended Sean Longstaff.

Elsewhere, Federico Fernandez has been talking about his long-awaited chance in black and white.

And Steve Bruce has set his players – Hayden & Fernandez included – a target before the next international break this month.