Newcastle United takeover & transfer news: Senegal striker on radar plus Steve Bruce, Isaac Hayden & Federico Fernandez discuss form

Newcastle United are one of a host of clubs reportedly keeping tabs on Ligue 1 sensation Habib Diallo.

By Liam Kennedy
Monday, 4th November 2019, 4:45 pm
Updated Monday, 4th November 2019, 4:45 pm
LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 02: Newcastle manager Steve Bruce during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at London Stadium on November 02, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)

According to a report in the Express, the Magpies are monitoring the goalscoring form of Metz striker Habib Diallo, along with Premier League rivals Leicester City.

The Senengalese international has scored eight goals this season, putting him second only to AS Monaco’s Wissam Ben Yedder.

FULL STORY: Newcastle United eye move for Ligue 1 hotshot – report

Meanwhile, it was a long five weeks for Isaac Hayden. The midfielder’s last act in a Newcastle United shirt had been to get himself sent off at the King Power Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Hayden admits he was forced to “look at things from an outside perspective” – and he was ready to make a timely return at the London Stadium, where Steve Bruce was without the suspended Sean Longstaff.

FULL STORY: Isaac Hayden reveals what he did while serving three-game ban at Newcastle United

Elsewhere, Federico Fernandez has been talking about his long-awaited chance in black and white.

FULL STORY: Federico Fernandez reveals what pleased him most about Newcastle United's win

And Steve Bruce has set his players – Hayden & Fernandez included – a target before the next international break this month.

FULL STORY: This is Steve Bruce’s target for his Newcastle United players

Finally, Rafa Benitez has come under fire for his handling of a former Newcastle loan player.

FULL STORY: Newcastle United flop's St James's Park struggles explained