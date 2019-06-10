Newcastle United takeover: Where we stand with Sheikh Khaled bid and Rafa Benitez's contract after latest developments

The proposed takeover of Newcastle United by the Bin Zayed Group and Sheikh Khaled continues to be shrouded in a degree of mystery.

Conflicting messages behind closed doors, some very public announcements and a wall of silence from everyone else but the prospective new owners has left a weary, takeover-scarred United fanbase with more questions than answers.

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley looks on prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Cardiff City at St. James Park on January 19, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

But some two weeks after the first news story broke, where does the takeover stand now? Here, our writer Liam Kennedy, takes a look at the last fortnight’s developments, and where things are as we edge further and further into a summer, which could prove one of the most pivotal in Newcastle’s recent history.

What have the Bin Zayed Group said?

May 27 – confirmation. In a statement they said: “We can confirm the representatives of his Highness Sheikh Khaled Bin Zayed Al Nahyan are in discussions with Mike Ashley about the proposed acquisition of Newcastle United.”

May 29 – clarification (well, sort of). “The proof of funds statement was forwarded to Mike Ashley’s lawyers on 17 April 2019.

"The so called fit-and-proper Premier League process... will take time. We are doing all we can to assist the Premier League during this process.”

What have Newcastle & the Premier League said?

At this stage, nothing. Neither will be drawn on the subject despite numerous attempts by the Gazette. It is not known whether the owners and directors process has actually started.

What is the asking price for Newcastle?

Owner Mike Ashley has reportedly agreed a deal of around £350m. This is more than he was previously willing to accept, with the likes of Amanda Staveley and Peter Kenyon deals discussed in the region of £300m. At one stage Ashley was keen to recoup £400m for United.

What does this mean for Rafa Benitez?

The Spaniard’s future remains up in the air. Jose Mourinho is said to be interested in the post, Arsene Wenger has also been mentioned.

Timeframes – what next for the Bin Zayed Group?

Time really is of the essence. It has been suggested the group hope to have a deal in place by the time the manager’s contract runs out on June 30. It remains to be seen whether that’s realistic.