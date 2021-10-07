Newcastle United takeover: Who is Amanda Staveley? The net worth of the businesswoman spearheading £300m deal

Amanda Staveley

Here’s everything you need to know about the individual spearheading the £300million bid alongside Saudi Arabian backers:

WHO IS AMANDA STAVELEY AND HOW DID SHE START OUT IN BUSINESS?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The takeover of Newcastle United is to go through.

48-year-old Staveley hails from Ripon in North Yorkshire, and has quickly gained a reputation as a deal broker and financier both in the UK and in the Middle East.

Indeed, she has previously been described as ‘Britian’s most glamorous financier’ having begun her business career aged just 18.

Staveley turned down a chance to study at Cambridge University and instead opened a restaurant – Stocks, near Newmarket – with a £180,000 loan.

It’s from here that she is believed to have developed her connections with the Middle East.

HOW MUCH IS AMANDA STAVELEY WORTH?

According to 2017 estimates, Staveley herself is worth around £115million.

It's worth noting, though, that she will not be putting forward a great deal finance towards this takeover deal herself – with finance from the Reuben Brothers and the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund providing the club with plenty of firepower.

HOW DID AMANDA STAVELEY MAKE HER MONEY?

Staveley’s business interests are diverse.

After selling Stocks in 2000, she opened conferencing centre Q.Ton in Cambridge – before selling a 49 per cent share of the business for £2million.

That venture ultimately collapsed, and Staveley headed to Dubai and founded PCP Capital Partners.

From there, she made her money by brokering a number of high-profile deals.

HAS AMANDA STAVELEY BEEN INVOLVED IN FOOTBALL BEFORE?

Yes. PCP Capital Partners were key players in the 2008 takeover of Manchester City – in a deal which reportedly earned Staveley around £10million in commision.

At the same time, Staveley was also trying to broker a Middle East takeover of Liverpool, but that deal ultimately fell flat.

WHAT WILL AMANDA STAVELEY’S ROLE BE AT NEWCASTLE UNITED?

Staveley and her PCP Capital Partners firm are set to take a 10 per cent stake in the club – with the businesswoman expected to lead on running the club on a day-to-day basis.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.