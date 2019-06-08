Newcastle United remain the subject of takeover talk, although progress seems to have slowed down in recent days – with one supporter explaining why.

The Bin Zayed Group, led by Sheikh Khaled, are keen on sealing a £350million deal to purchase the club from Mike Ashley and, having revealed their intentions a fortnight ago, remain in the midst of the process.

Two statements have been released by the group confirming talks and claiming that proof of funds had been submitted to the Premier League.

But progress appears to have been slow in recent days and – while that is often normal during takeovers – one supporter has explained why discussions may have taken a temporary break.

MORE: What’s happening with Rafa Benitez’s future?

@geordiedentist. a Newcastle United fan based in the UAE, has been providing supporters with regular updates via social media as he is based in the homeland of the Bin Zayed Group.

Newcastle United remain in takeover talks

And he has explained that the end of Ramadan, which is celebrated by the Eid festival, could be a cause for the seemingly slow talks.

Eid was celebrated on Thursday and, with the weekend in Dubai covering Friday and Saturday, this could explain why developments appear to have been minimal over recent days.

That could, therefore, mean that discussions could accelerate once more when the new week begins on Monday.

There have been some updates in recent days though, with Newcastle United fans left excited by the registration of a new company thought to be linked to the potential takeover.