Newcastle United target deadline day move for international winger

Newcastle United could tie up a deadline day loan move for winger Anthony Limbombe.

Benitez wants to sign a winger before tonight's 11pm transfer deadline.

And reports in France claim Limbombe – who joined Nantes last summer from Club Brugge – is a target for Newcastle.

The 24-year-old has found his opportunities limited for the Ligue 1 side this season.

Limbombe has made one senior appearance for Belgium, having fallen out of favour with Nantes manager Vahid Halilhodzic.

If United sign another winger, then Jacob Murphy could be allowed to join West Bromwich Albion, also on loan.

Murphy has been on the fringes of Benitez's first team this season.