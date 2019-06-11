Newcastle United target looks set for Turkey switch as Everton winger nears Premier League exit


A trio of Turkish clubs are looking to snatch reported Newcastle United target Yannick Bolasie from Everton this summer.

According to goal.com Galatasaray, Besiktas and Tranzonspor are all looking to steal a march on United and Premier League rivals Southampton for the 30-year-old wideman.

Former Crystal Palace winger Bolasie is almost certain to leave Everton this summer, having been sent out on loan to Championship Aston Villa and Belgian outfit Anderlecht in the last 12 months.

Bolasie was a big-money signing by the Toffees in the summer of 2016, with the club spending more than £25m to prise the player away from South London.

A cruciate ligament injury has hampered the DR Congo international’s time at Goodison Park.

United were linked with a temporary move for Bolasie in January, even though they had their two domestic loan slots filled. At that time Kenedy was signed from Chelsea in a temporary deal, so too Salomon Rondon from Championship side West Brom.

Bolasie played 39 games last season, scoring nine goals.