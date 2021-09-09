Here, we take a look at all the gossip from St James’s Park and beyond:

Kristoffer Ajer reveals reason for Toon ‘snub’

Brentford’s Kristoffer Ajer was heavily-linked with a move to Newcastle before opting to join The Bees.

Kristoffer Ajer has revealed the reason for choosing Brentford over Newcastle United in the summer (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Ajer left Celtic to join Bretford in a deal worth £13.5m and, as picked up by HITC, the defender has revealed the reason for his decision to join Brentford over a move to Newcastle:

“I had a number of options in the transfer window that I had to consider,” Ajer said.

“Brentford was the club I considered to be the one that could develop me best. I know that there are things I have to develop.

“I get help from Stale [Solbakken] [Denmark national team manager] and enormous help every single day from the coaches at Brentford and not least the assistant Brian [Riemer], who has an enormous knowledge of the defence. When I made the choice, Brentford was clearly the first-choice.”

Ferreyra to ‘turn down’ Championship move

It was reported yesterday that Facundo Ferrerya could be on the move to Championship side Nottingham Forest.

This move would have linked him up with former Newcastle United boss Chris Hughton.

However, it is now believed that the Argentinian will instead head back to South America to sign for Chilean side Colo Colo on a one-year deal.

Ferrerya’s disastrous spell on Tyneside saw him fail to make a senior appearance during the whole 2014/15 campaign.

