Newcastle United target says 'goodbye' to current club as Rafa Benitez leads the race for striker

Wesley Moraes has already said "goodbye" to his Club Brugge teammates as a move for the Newcastle United transfer target edges closer.

According to a report in Het Laatste Nieuws in Belgium, Moraes is "highly regarded" by United, who are looking to add least one new striker to their ranks this summer.

If, as expected, Rafa Benitez remains at United, his preference is to keep striker Salomon Rondon, although the club remain reluctant to sanction a £16million move for a player who turns 30 later this year.

And Moraes, at 22, could turn out to be a more suitable option for the United hierarchy, who are yet to strike a deal for Benitez's extension, despite the season ending more than a fortnight ago.

Premier League rivals West Ham United and Serie A side Lazio are also said to be interested in Moraes.