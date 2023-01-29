Newcastle United have all but confirmed the signing of Anthony Gordon. The Everton forward passed his medical yesterday ahead of the £45m switch to St. James’ Park.

Gordon, who has seven Premier League goals to his name, was absent from training with the Toffees in recent days as he looked to force through a move to Newcastle. The 21-year-old will become the club’s second most expensive signing after Alexander Isak.

The Everton starlet will be Eddie Howe’s first signing of the January transfer window, with only a matter of days remaining before the deadline.

Here is today’s transfer news...

Magpies ‘eye’ Chelsea flop

Newcastle United could make a surprise move for Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku this summer, according to Calciomercatoweb. Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be interested in the forward.

Lukaku rejoined Chelsea for a staggering £97.5m in August 2021 and went onto score eight goals in the top flight in a season full of disappointment and more controversy from the forward. The Belgian’s time at Stamford Bridge was extremely underwhelming and he was subsequently set back to Inter Milan on loan this season, where he has managed only two goals in all competitions.

With Lukaku unlikely to return to the fold this summer, Newcastle are now reportedy eager to offer him a lifeline at St. James’ Park. The Magpies parted ways with Chris Wood this month and are looking light up top given Callum Wilson and Isak’s injury problems so far.

While Chelsea may prefer to send the 29-year-old to Newcastle, Lukaku could be interested in a move to Tottenham if he wants to remain in England and could reunite with Antonio Conte if he opts to remain at the club. However, Lukaku would face a huge challenge if he was to earn a place in the starting line-up alongside Harry Kane.

Toon ‘target’ Vitinha

Newcastle United are said to be considering a late move for SC Braga’s Vitinha, according to A Bola. The 22-year-old has a contract worth only €30m (£26.3m) with the Portuguese club.

Vitinha has spent his entire senior career with Braga since making his Primeira Liga debut in February 2021. The forward now has 28 goals and nine assists to his name and has been enjoying a spectacular start to the current campaign, netting 13 goals in 27 matches.