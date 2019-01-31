Newcastle United target two more players after Miguel Almiron and Antonio Barreca report to training ground

Miguel Almiron and Antonio Barreca are at Newcastle United's training ground ahead of deadline day moves to the club.

Almiron, an attacking midfielder, is set to complete a club-record £20million move to St James's Park from Atlanta United.

And left-back Barreca is close to sealing a loan switch to Newcastle from Monaco.

The pair arrived at the club's training ground this morning after undergoing medicals on Tyneside.

Rafa Benitez also wants to sign a winger, while Isaac Hayden will be allowed to leave if United's manager can bring in another midfielder.

Miguel Almiron.

The club has had discussions with Benfica over a loan move for Andreas Samaris, though that move is reportedly in doubt.

United are understood to have looked at Nantes winger Anthony Limbombe.

Unsettled Hayden, meanwhile, is wanted by West Bromwich Albion.

The 23-year-old wants to be closer to his infant daughter.

Isaac Hayden.

Speaking after last weekend's 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Watford, Hayden said: “It is what it is. I can’t change it. It’s up to the football club.

"We’ve had ongoing discussions. The clubs that are interested in me are waiting, and the clubs that I want to go to are waiting. It’s just a case of whether Newcastle say ‘yeah, you can go’.

"If they say that, I can go. That’s where it is really.

"Whatever happens, I’m just going to enjoy playing football and work as hard as I can in training and in the games."