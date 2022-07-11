Newcastle United target's new squad number hints at where his future lies

Anthony Gordon has been handed a new squad number at Everton for the 2022-23 season, less than a week after being linked with a move to Newcastle United.

By Dominic Scurr
Monday, 11th July 2022, 4:38 pm

Last week, Newcastle approached Everton regarding the availability of the 21-year-old attacking-midfielder.

Gordon enjoyed a solid breakthrough campaign for The Toffees last season as he scored four goals in 35 appearances.

Newcastle are yet to make an official bid for Gordon but The Daily Telegraph claimed that a fee in the region of £35million had been discussed.

Following the approach, Gordon’s squad number at Everton has now been changed from 24 to 10 ahead of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign. The No. 10 shirt was left vacant following Gylfi Sigurdsson’s release last month.

While it is by no means a guarantee, the more prominent squad number handed to Gordon hints at the significant role he is expected to play in Frank Lampard’s side this coming season despite the Newcastle links.

Everton manager Frank Lampard shares a joke with Anthony Gordon of Everton at the end of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton at Emirates Stadium on May 22, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
