Newcastle United target's new squad number hints at where his future lies

Last week, Newcastle approached Everton regarding the availability of the 21-year-old attacking-midfielder.

Gordon enjoyed a solid breakthrough campaign for The Toffees last season as he scored four goals in 35 appearances.

Newcastle are yet to make an official bid for Gordon but The Daily Telegraph claimed that a fee in the region of £35million had been discussed.

Following the approach, Gordon’s squad number at Everton has now been changed from 24 to 10 ahead of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign. The No. 10 shirt was left vacant following Gylfi Sigurdsson’s release last month.

While it is by no means a guarantee, the more prominent squad number handed to Gordon hints at the significant role he is expected to play in Frank Lampard’s side this coming season despite the Newcastle links.