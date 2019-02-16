Newcastle United team news: £21-million man Miguel Almiron STARTS against CSKA Moscow

Newcastle United boss Rafa Benitez has named Miguel Almiron in his starting XI for this afternoon's friendly against CSKA Moscow.

Fellow new boy Antonio Barreca is also in the side for the Magpies at the Pinatar Arena, Alicante.

The likes of Karl Darlow, who has been starved of gametime this campaign, Ki and Kenedy also come into the starting side.

United will wear their blue third kit against CSKA. Unlike last year when United played THREE 45s, this one will be just the usual TWO 45-minute halves

NUFC XI: Karl Darlow, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Florian Lejeune,DeAndre Yedlin, Antonio Barreca, Ki Sung Yueng, Mohamed Diame, Kenedy, Miguel Almiron, Salomon Rondon.

Subs: Martin Dubravka, Freddie Woodman, Paul Dummett, Matt Ritchie, Yoshinuri Muto, Isaac Hayden, Ayoze Perez, Federico Fernandez, Javier Manquillo, Joselu, Christian Atsu, Sean Longstafff.