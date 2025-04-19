Jason Tindall, Assistant Manager of Newcastle United, celebrates at the end of the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Crystal Palace FC at St James' Park on April 16, 2025 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Newcastle United’s starting line-up to face Aston Villa has been confirmed.

Newcastle head into the match sitting third in the Premier League table and eyeing a seventh successive win in all competitions. The Magpies are five points ahead of Aston Villa in the table in a match that is shaping up to be crucial in the battle for Champions League qualification.

Villa were knocked out of the Champions League by Paris Saint-Germain in midweek despite winning 3-2 at Villa Park on the night. Unai Emery’s side haven’t lost on home turf in the Premier League since August, when they were beaten by Arsenal.

Newcastle beat Crystal Palace 5-0 in midweek having named the same starting line-up for the sixth straight game. And now they’ve done it for a seventh successive match.

Newcastle United team news v Aston Villa confirmed

Newcastle will be aiming for a seventh straight win with the same team once again. The bench also remains unchanged from the previous match which saw Joe Willock return from a concussion injury.

Newcastle assistant Jason Tindall has kept the side the same in Eddie Howe’s absence due to illness. So far Tindall has overseen a 4-1 win over Manchester United and 5-0 win over Palace.

It’s the first time Newcastle have named the same starting line-up for seven successive matches since Howe and Tindall joined the club in 2021. Often injuries, suspensions or natural rotation would lead to changes to the side.

They are the first Premier League team to name an unchanged line-up across seven successive matches in all competitions since 2016.

NUFC XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Barnes, Isak

Subs: Dubravka, Wilson, Gordon, Targett, Krafth, Osula, Willock, Longstaff, Miley

Jason Tindall drops team selection hint ahead of Aston Villa match

Tindall dropped a big hint that Newcastle’s team would be unchanged at Villa Park during his pre-match press conference.

The Magpies assistant said: “When you are in good form and you are winning games, it then does become difficult to change your team unless you feel players are not performing within that winning team.

I don't think anyone can say that because the players are collectively and individually delivering excellent performances. So, in some senses, the team does pick itself.

“We've got a fantastic squad, we've got some good players on the bench and everybody's played their part this season and everybody is going to need to play their part for the remaining six games and I'm sure they will do.

“Obviously sometimes it's easy to get frustrated when you're not playing. But I always think you have to put yourself in the shoes of the player that's playing in front of you and what would they want and what would you want?

“Testament and credit to the players. They support each other, they're behind each other. We're going to need that again for the remaining games.”