Newcastle United team news v Girona as Anthony Gordon makes shock start

Eddie Howe has named his Newcastle United side that will take on Girona at St James’ Park this evening.

Newcastle United’s first game at St James’ Park of pre-season sees them welcome La Liga outfit Girona to Tyneside. Eddie Howe’s side won one and lost one out in Japan as they ramp up their preparations ahead of their Premier League opener against Southampton on Saturday 17 August.

Their clash against Girona will pit the Magpies against Champions League opposition with a clash against Stade Brestois to come on Saturday afternoon. Girona, who are part of the City Football Group, finished 3rd in La Liga last season after a very impressive campaign.

Howe’s side, meanwhile, will be keen to improve on their 7th place Premier League finish - one that saw them miss out completely on European football. With Sandro Tonali still suspended and multiple injury concerns impacting Howe’s options, with Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles, Callum Wilson, Matt Targett and Lewis Miley all missing for the foreseeable future, the squad is stretched with matches on successive days.

The starting XI named by Howe has a familiar looking back five, including Nick Pope in goal, with Tino Livramento, Emil Krafth, Dan Burn and Lewis Hall all featuring from the off. That quintet started against Urawa Reds in Japan, whilst they all also started against Hull City - albeit with Hall playing in midfield that day.

Jamie Miley, Joelinton and Sean Longstaff get the nod in midfield whilst Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak will be hoping to continue their great pre-season form. Anthony Gordon also makes a first start of pre-season having only returned to training this week following his international commitments with England this summer.

Newcastle United team v Girona: Nick Pope, Tino Livramento, Emil Krafth, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall, Jamie Miley, Sean Longstaff, Joelinton, Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon

Substitutes: John Ruddy, Mark Gillespie, Harrison Ashby, Cathal Heffernan, Ben Parkinson, Ellis Stanton, Alfie Harrison, Travis Hernes, Anthony Munda, Trevan Sanusi, Leo Shahar