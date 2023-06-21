Newcastle United's Under-21 side will play in a new one-tier set-up next season.

The club has competed in the second tier of Premier League 2 for the past nine seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Youthhawk report that top-flight clubs have voted to bring in a single-tier format for Under-21 football for the start of next season. The change will mean an end to promotion and relegation between the two divisions.

Clubs with Category One academies will compete in a 25-team league, and the top 16 will qualify for a knockout play-off competition.

There was a review last season into the effectiveness of the two-tier system in preparing players for first-team football.

Newcastle finished eighth in Premier League 2's second division last season.

Lead coach

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle confirmed in January that Ben Dawson would again lead the club's Under-21 coaching team following a spell working closely with the first-team squad.