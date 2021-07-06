Newcastle United tease new kit announcement as Leeds United 'prepare' move for Magpies-linked midfielder

The Magpies announced Castore as their new kit supplier last week – and it appears supporters won’t have to wait much longer before seeing the new shirt.

Displaying an image of an embroidered Castore badge with visible black and white stripes, the caption read “10/07/21”.

That strongly suggests United will unveil their new design this Saturday.

Newcastle United club badge.(Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Leeds join Lewis O’Brien race – reports

Leeds United have reportedly entered the race to sign £10million-rated Newcastle-linked midfielder Lewis O’Brien.

The Huddersfield Town star, according to The Sun, is on Marcelo Bielsa’s radar after he made 39 Championship appearances last term.

O’Brien plays under Bielsa’s former assistant Carlos Corberan at the Terriers.

The Magpies were first linked with the 22-year-old in May but the same publication suggests the Whites are ready to make their move.

Caligari ‘interested’ in Mario Lemina

Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina is attracting interest from Serie A side Cagliari, reports in Italy say.

The 27-year-old has been strongly linked with a move to St James’s Park, though recent rumours have suggested his grand age of 27-year-old is preventing owner Mike Ashley from sanctioning a deal.

Previous Toon managers have often been hamstrung by Ashley’s insistence of signing players with ‘sell on value’, i.e. overlooking players in their late 20s.

Lemina spent last season on loan at relegated Fulham but the Saints are keen to offload him this summer as he enters the final year of his contract.

Reportedly valued around the £5m mark, Lemina has played in Italy before following a two-year spell with Juventus.

