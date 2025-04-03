Newcastle United defender Tino Livramento | Getty images

Newcastle United were dealt a major injury blow when Lewis Hall was ruled out for the rest of the season following surgery.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hall had been arguably one of Newcastle’s best performers this season but now he has been ruled out for around four months after undergoing surgery on his foot.

The loan of back-up left-back and centre-back option Lloyd Kelly to Juventus in January and injury to Sven Botman meant Dan Burn couldn’t cover at left-back as he has done previously, while Matt Targett’s game-time has been significantly limited in recent seasons due to injury and illness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So Eddie Howe turned to the best alternative he had available in Tino Livramento. Although a natural right-back, Livramento has been deployed at left-back for Newcastle on several occasions and shone playing in the position for the recent Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool at Wembley Stadium.

Tino Livramento stands up to the challenge once again

In his last three matches, Livramento has faced three of the Premier League’s toughest inverted right-wingers in Jarrod Bowen, Mohamed Salah and Bryan Mbeumo and managed to keep all three quiet. Mbeumo scored from the penalty spot for Brentford in Newcastle’s 2-1 win at St James’ Park on Wednesday night, but in open play he was dealt with well by Livramento.

Eddie Howe comments on Tino Livramento’s impact for NUFC

When asked about who Livramento has slotted in at left-back in Hall’s absence, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe told The Gazette: “Yeah, Tino's done really well. I think another big game for him today, because he's playing against arguably their most dangerous player [Mbeumo]. I thought he defended very well.

“Athletically, Tino's excellent, and we know that. We've seen that since he's come to the football club. But to have the responsibility of playing left-back on the opposite side to his natural foot and play the way that he has, and also building the relationship with Harvey [Barnes] that he has done, they've played very well together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thought Harvey was very good again today. I just see Tino improving and getting better all the time. We're delighted to have him.”

Tino Livramento’s progress at Newcastle United

Livramento joined Newcastle from Southampton in 2023 for an initial £31million. After being eased into the side last season, the 22-year-old is now a regular starter in the side either as a right-back or a left-back.

He has also become a full England international this season, making his senior debut in a 5-0 win against Republic of Ireland in the Nations League back in November. Livramento grabbed an assist for his Newcastle team-mate Anthony Gordon in the game, while Hall also featured.

Livramento’s switch to left-back in Hall’s absence has also allowed Kieran Trippier to return to the side at right-back and rediscover his best form in recent matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 34-year-old played a key role with his performance against Liverpool at Wembley as well as Wednesday’s match against Brentford. Though he did hobble off in the closing stages with a groin issue, which could force another defensive re-think from Howe should Trippier be ruled out of the upcoming match against Leicester City on Monday night.