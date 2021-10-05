Newcastle United tipped to seal £50m deal as Magpies 'plot' £12m midfielder swoop

But off the field, there is plenty of transfer gossip doing the rounds.

Here’s the latest from St James’s Park:

Newcastle re-consider Jens Cajuste bid

FC Midtjylland midfielder Jens Casjute is again linked with Newcastle United. (Photo by Phil Noble -

Newcastle are reportedly planning to re-submit a £12million bid for FC Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste.

Homme du Match, via HITC, reports Steve Bruce’s side are plotting to sign the Sweden international in January having shown interest last summer.

Cajuste was also targetted by Leeds and Brentford but reluctantly stayed put in Denmark, where he has played just three times this campaign.

Bruce could only afford to sign Joe Willock a few months ago, who is yet to score with United 19th in the Premier League table and winless from their opening seven games.

Despite the club’s budget restrictions, Cajuste is touted as a potential new recruit this winter.

Allan Saint-Maximin worth ‘around £50m’

Former Leeds striker Noel Whelan believes Newcastle could demand around £50m for Allan Saint-Maximin.

Rumours last week saw the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Everton linked with the Frenchman following his two goals and three assists at the beginning of this season.

Saint-Maximin, signed from Nice for £16.5m in 2019, is under contract at St James’s Park until 2026.

“There’s no doubt that he’s their golden ticket,” Whelan told Football Insider.

“He’s the one player in that side who would command a high fee, and the fact he’s got a long time left on his deal will serve the club well.

“He is the one player who stands out in that poor Newcastle side, with his quality and direct running, as well as the influence he can have on games.

“You’re probably looking at around £50million for a player like Saint-Maximin.

“There’s absolutely no doubt he can succeed for clubs like Liverpool and Chelsea.”

Sean Longstaff linked with Everton

Everton have been linked with Saint-Maximin and Sean Longstaff – but the latter is the most likelier to arrive at Goodison Park, according to the Independent.

The Geordie midfielder, who was handed his senior debut by Rafa Benitez, is out-of-contract at the end of the season.

