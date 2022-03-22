Newcastle United to assess player of 'undoubted quality' in the summer

Anderson has scored three goals for Bristol Rovers, managed by Joey Barton, since joining the club in January’s transfer window.

And United head coach Eddie Howe isn’t surprised by the midfielder’s impact in English football’s fourth tier, as he felt the 19-year-old could have joined a Championship club.

“I'm so pleased for him," said Howe, who named Anderson on his bench for January’s FA Cup tie against Cambridge United. “When we came in, we could see he's a player of undoubted quality, and I'd heard a lot of good things before working with him.

"Great attitude, stayed behind every day to work on certain aspects of his games, and was aware he needed to go out and play. We wanted that for him and delighted he's doing so well. It's not a surprise for me, I think he can play a lot higher than League Two, but he’s taken his opportunity.”

Howe will assess Anderson at the end of the season as he finalises his squad for next season.

"We'll have to review (him) like we will with every player in the summer,” said Howe.

Anderson – who signed a long-term contract at St James’s Park on his 18th birthday – broke into Newcastle’s first-team squad last season after impressing then-head coach Steve Bruce.

Meanwhile, Anderson and United team-mate Lucas de Bolle are in the Scotland Under-21 squad for European Championship qualifiers against Turkey and Kazakhstan.

