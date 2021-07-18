Separate Magpies teams will travel to York City and Harrogate Town as Steve Bruce eyes another season with the Tynesiders.

Steve Howey delivers strong Newcastle United verdict

LEEDS, ENGLAND - MAY 23: Conor Gallagher of WBA reacts during the Premier League match between Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion at Elland Road on May 23, 2021 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United’s squad is already weaker than at the end of last season.

That’s according to former Magpies defender Steve Howey.

Speaking to This Is Futbol, Howey said: “The squad definitely needs strengthening because at this moment, for me, the squad is weaker than it was at the end of the season.

“At the end of the season, they had Joe Willock. Will he rejoin? I’m not too sure. We’ll just have to wait and see.

“What comes into it as well is the budget because I don’t think the manager has a great deal to spend, unfortunately.”

Crystal Palace are set to beat Leeds United in the race to sign Peterborough United's Portuguese forward Adler Nascimento. The 16-year-old has also previously attracted interest from Wolves and Brighton. (Daily Mail)

England midfielder Jordan Henderson is set to sign a new deal with Liverpool. The 31-year-old Reds captain's current deal at Anfield runs until 2023. (Mirror)

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher will be allowed to go out on loan this season with Crystal Palace and Newcastle United both interested in the 21-year-old. (The Sun)

Liverpool's Brazil goalkeeper Alisson is close to agreeing a new long-term contract at Anfield. (Mirror)

