Newcastle United to battle West Ham for 33-cap England star, Liverpool lead race for Toon player
Nobody expected Newcastle United to have a rip-roaring transfer window, but Steve Bruce’s admission of the struggles his side are facing will hardly fill supporters with confidence.
Speaking about the complications facing the Toon Army in the current market, the manager said: “I think everybody knows how difficult it’s going to be.
“We haven’t got a lot of money. As managers, you always want players, and money to go and improve the team. That’s our job.
"But I don’t think I’m alone, I’ve never known it so quiet. We still have to be patient. We really have to wait for the huge big clubs – and I hope people take that the right way – to see what they do.
"It’s like Arsenal – what are they going to do? They’ve brought in two midfield players. That’s our starting point, with Joe, because, let’s be fair, he had an unbelievable three or four months with us.
"But there has to be a time where we know – is it going to be yes or no? We still have to be patient. It’s very difficult, but with not a lot of money swashing around, supporters know it’s going to be very difficult.
"We’re not going to be breaking any transfer records, that’s for sure, but I will do my utmost to make sure we do what we can. Let’s not forget, Joe was a loan signing last year, Jetro (Willems) the year before. Let’s use the market well and be creative.”
