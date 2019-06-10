Newcastle United to rival Valencia, Rangers and Leeds United for international winger - reports

Newcastle United face a transfer battle this summer – if they pursue their initial interest in Liverpool winger Harry Wilson.

Wilson is understood to be on Rafa Benitez’s radar this summer – along with Morgan Sanson of Marseille – if the former Real Madrid manager remains in charge at St James’s Park.

Harry Wilson of Wales looks dejected after Denmark score there second goal during the UEFA Nations League Group B match between Wales and Denmark at Cardiff City Stadium on November 16, 2018 in Cardiff, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

United are not alone in their interest. According to reports in the national press, Wilson is being eyed by a list of clubs in the UK and on the continent.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is understood to be keen, while Leeds United and Aston Villa have also been mentioned with an interest in the 22-year-old, who has made just one appearance for the Anfield outfit.

RB Leipzig, who finished third in the Bundesliga and qualified for the Champions League, are also reportedly keen along with Hoffenheim and Getafe as well as Premier League rivals Wolves, Leicester and Bournemouth.

Liverpool are thought to value Wilson in the £25m bracket, a fee which would smash United’s record transfer spend.