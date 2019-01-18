Newcastle United to rival West Ham United, Watford and Fulham for £13m forward

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for forward Gregoire Defrel.

Rafa Benitez is looking to strengthen his attacking options in this month's transfer window.

United's manager wants to sign a No 10 and a winger as well as a left-back.

And the club has been linked with a move for Defrel, who is on loan at Sampdoria from AS Roma.

A report in Italy has claimed that Newcastle are "very close" to agreeing a deal worth just over £13million for the Frenchman.

The Frenchman scored 23 goals in 73 appearances for Sassuolo before joining Roma on a permanent deal last year after a loan spell.

West Ham, Watford and Fulham have also been linked wiht Defrel.