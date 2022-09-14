News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United told they may have to bring in a new manager in order to achieve PIF’s goal

John Barnes has praised the job Eddie Howe is doing at Newcastle United but believes the club’s long-term ambitions could force a change in management.

By Dominic Scurr
Wednesday, 14th September 2022, 7:00 am

Howe kept Newcastle in the Premier League against the odds last season as they finished 11th in the table.

And the 2022-23 campaign has got off to a solid start with just one defeat in seven matches in all competitions.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe (l) and assistant Jason Tindall watch from the sidelines during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Crystal Palace at St. James Park on September 03, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Barnes, who made 40 appearances for Newcastle between 1997 and 1998, has praised the role Howe has done at St James's Park since being appointed as head coach last November.

"He kept them up last year and has done really well this season,” the former United midfielder told BonusCodeBets. "Eddie Howe is absolutely the right person to take Newcastle to the next step, I’m very pleased with him as a manager.”

"He is the right manager for Newcastle right now.”

Following the high profile takeover of Newcastle by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports and Media last October, the club’s long-term ambitions to win the Premier League quickly became apparent.

And Barnes has urged Howe and Newcastle to keep up the good work despite admitting changes could be made in the future in order to align with the club’s ambitions.

“If they have ambitions of winning the Premier League in two or three years they could maybe bring in another manager, “Barnes added. "But Newcastle have to continue what they are doing – they are playing attacking football. They are creating a lot of chances.”

