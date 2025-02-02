Newcastle United told they will ‘regret’ January transfer window decision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United fans believe that the club could come to ‘regret’ their lack of action in the January transfer window.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Miguel Almiron’s departure to Atlanta United remains the club’s only significant move of the January transfer window to date. His sale has netted the club around £10m - money they can bank and put towards their next set of PSR calculations.

Whilst that cash is available for them to spend on transfers this month, as the final few days and hours of the January transfer window tick by, it won’t be reinvested into Eddie Howe’s first-team. Spending that money will be easier in summer when clubs are more open to sales and players generally don’t have a premium on their price tag - although that is a calculated risk and one the club are prepared to take.

Howe now knows that, barring any late miracles, that the options he has at his disposal are the ones that will be tasked with leading the charge for European qualification and ending their long wait for a major trophy. It is a brave stance from the club and one that is putting long-term goals ahead of short-term thinking - but is it the right move?

In a poll conducted by the Shields Gazette, readers were asked whether they believe that Newcastle United would ‘regret’ not signing anybody this month. 76% of respondents believe that will be the case and that their lack of business this month could come back to haunt them

Less than a quarter, 24%, have agreed with the club’s approach in not signing any first-team players this month. When asked about their plans between now and deadline day on Friday, Howe admitted that he isn’t expecting the club to do much in the transfer market.

“We knew this window, barring something huge happening that we didn’t expect, would be a window that we didn’t recruit in,” said Howe. “I said that right from the outset, and despite being linked with numerous players, that’s still the case.

“We’re not actively looking to bring players in, but hopefully the squad is in a decent place. If we can get Callum (Wilson) and Harvey (Barnes) back, fit and firing within a few weeks, then I think the squad will look good.”

Champions League qualification is the ultimate ambition for the Magpies this season. The financial rewards of featuring in Europe’s premier competition are very lucrative and one that will help immensely against future PSR calculations.

Ambitions of ending their seven-decade wait for silverware also loom large in the minds of many at the club. Just 90 minutes against Arsenal on Wednesday stand between the Magpies and a return to Wembley whilst a Fourth Round clash against League One’s Birmingham City is on the horizon in the FA Cup next weekend.

The winter transfer window may have fizzled out on Tyneside, but with cup matches and some very, very important Premier League games against Manchester City, Nottingham Forest and Liverpool to come later this month, the answer to whether Newcastle United will ‘regret’ their January transfer window business, or lack thereof, may be apparent in just a few short weeks time.