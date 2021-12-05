Here is all the latest transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

Five players on Newcastle’s January shopping list

The Sun are reporting that Newcastle United are interested in five players in January, including two from one of their main relegation rivals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mauro Icardi is the newest superstar to be linked with Newcastle United (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

They are reporting that Burnley duo Ben Mee and James Tarkowski are both wanted by Newcastle in the winter window.

Both players are out of contract in the summer, however, it is very unlikely that Burnley will want to lose the pair in January to one of their main rivals.

Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier is also reportedly on Eddie Howe’s wish list as he aims to bolster his defensive options.

Serie A wonderkid Dusan Vlahovic and Bundesliga star Florian Grillitsch are the other two that have also been linked with moves to the north east.

Newcastle to ‘launch bid’ for Lingard

The Mirror are reporting that Newcastle are ‘set to launch bid’ for Jesse Lingard and are preparing to make him the club’s highest earner.

Lingard is out of contract in the summer and has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford, however, interest from West Ham for the England international has reportedly cooled recently, leaving the door open for Newcastle to pounce.

However, with new management now in place at Manchester United, Lingard’s career in the north west could be given a revival.

PSG star ‘offered’ to Newcastle United

Mauro Icardi is the latest superstar to have reportedly been ‘offered’ to Newcastle United following the £305m takeover of the club.

Icardi, 28, has reportedly fallen out of favour under Mauricio Pochettino and has been offered to a host of European clubs.

However, if any deal is to be made between Icardi and Newcastle, then they are going to have to fight off some stiff competition.

According to French outlet Footmercato, Icardi has also been ‘offered’ to Juventus, Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur.

The striker has completed a full 90 minutes just three times in Ligue 1 this season and has played just 40 minutes in the Champions League this season.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.