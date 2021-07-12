Here’s some of the latest gossip from around the web:

Magpies eye up £15million midfielder

Newcastle are reportedly lining up an offer for Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara.

Boubacar Kamara playing for Marseille.

The 21-year-old is into the final year of his contract at the Ligue 1 club and is said to be valued at the £15million mark.

It’s been claimed that Liverpool and Manchester City are among the clubs who have been monitoring Kamara, while The Daily Mirror report that Newcastle are eyeing up a move for him.

Valentino Lazaro reports from Italy

Elsewhere, reports in Italy have claimed that Newcastle are weighing up the possibility of bringing Valentino Lazaro back to St James’ Park.

The 25-year-old made 15 appearances for the Magpies during a loan spell at the club in 2015 and was loaned out to German side Borussia Monchengladbach last season.

Lazaro is still under contract at Inter Milan, yet Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport have claimed Inter want to move the player on, with Newcastle a possible destination.

Latest Will Hughes gossip

Another player who has been linked with Newcastle in recent weeks is Watford midfielder Will Hughes.

It has been reported the Magpies haven’t held talks with the 26-year-old, yet the player continues to prompt speculation.

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, Newcastle boss Steve Bruce wants to sign Hughes, yet the club’s transfer team aren’t keen on the player.

