Newcastle United have secured another academy signing ahead of the 2025/26 season.

14-year-old midfielder Muawiya Ghanem has confirmed his arrival at Newcastle following his departure from West Bromwich Albion.

Ghanem is set to join up with Newcastle’s Under-15s side for the 2025/26 season as the academy’s latest addition.

Although the move will not be officially announced by Newcastle, Ghanem took to Instagram to announce his arrival personally.

Teenager bids farewell to West Brom ahead of Newcastle United move

Earlier this month, Ghanem announced his departure from West Brom with a farewell message on Instagram.

The youngster wrote: “As my time at West Brom comes to a close, I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the incredible experiences and memories I’ve gained here.

“Thank you to everyone at West Brom for making this chapter of my life so special. Though it’s time for me to turn the page, I’ll always cherish the moments we shared.

“Wishing you all continued success in the future. #Thank you West Brom #NewBeginnings#NextChapter#WBA.”

Shortly after, Ghanem shared photos of himself with a Newcastle United home shirt at St James’ Park along with the caption: “History Loading … “Up the toon”. ⚫️⚪️ #nufc#howaythelads#blackandwhite.”

Newcastle United academy recruitment drive continues

Ghanem’s arrival is one of several at Newcastle’s academy this summer.

The Magpies have recently confirmed scholarships for Oliver Goodbrand and Alfie Hutchison after leaving Rangers. Isaac Moran has also joined on a first-year scholarship after leaving Liverpool.

Newcastle have also agreed professional deals with highly-rated teenagers Antonio Cordero and Seung-Soo Park so far this summer. Cordero has since joined Belgian side KVC Westerlo on loan for the 2025/26 season, while Park has played a role in Newcastle’s first-team during pre-season and is set to remain on Tyneside this coming season.

Newcastle will also complete the signing of Vakhtang Salia from Dinamo Tbilisi once he turns 18 at the end of the month.

Eddie Howe leaves NUFC first-team door open

When asked about the influx of young signings at Newcastle, Howe said: “I just focus on the first-team recruitment and those who are coming into my squad,” Howe said when asked about the incoming players. “In terms of the other players [at youth level], that is left to other people, and it is very difficult to give the time, energy, and detail needed to cover that.

"But it is important that we do sign underneath the first-team squad, and we do strengthen in those areas. So that we give ourselves the best chance long-term and financially. And also give those players an opportunity."

But Howe did stress that all young players have a route into the first team if they are able to prove themselves.

“Absolutely, the pathway is there for all the players in the various age groups beneath the first-team,” Howe explained last season.

"At the moment, we have Sean Neave and Leo Shahar training regularly with the first team and doing really well. I am really happy with them. So the window is open and we encourage that."