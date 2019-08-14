Newcastle United transfer and takeover news, rumours & views LIVE: Magpies set to tie Longstaff brothers down to new deals

Newcastle United are looking to tie down a number of their first-team squad down to new deals – and it looks like Sean Longstaff and brother Matty Longstaff could be early beneficiaries.

By Liam Kennedy
Wednesday, 14 August, 2019, 06:00
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Jamaal Lascelles of Newcastle United looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal FC at St. James Park on August 11, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

For this and every other piece of Newcastle news, throughout the day, stay tuned, click refresh and scroll down. Stay logged on to this page for regular updates.

Sign up to our daily newsletter