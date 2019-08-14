Newcastle United transfer and takeover news, rumours & views LIVE: Magpies set to tie Longstaff brothers down to new deals
Newcastle United are looking to tie down a number of their first-team squad down to new deals – and it looks like Sean Longstaff and brother Matty Longstaff could be early beneficiaries.
By Liam Kennedy
Wednesday, 14 August, 2019, 06:00
For this and every other piece of Newcastle news, throughout the day, stay tuned, click refresh and scroll down. Stay logged on to this page for regular updates.