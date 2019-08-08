Newcastle United transfer deadline day LIVE: Magpies set for busy day with one more deal eyed & a number of departures lined up
After a turbulent summer, transfer deadline day is finally upon us.
By Liam Kennedy
Thursday, 08 August, 2019, 06:00
Steve Bruce and Newcastle United look set to be one of the busier clubs in the Premier League ahead of this afternoon’s 5pm deadline.
We will have all the latest NUFC news, views and rumours, as well as every DONE DEAL right through the window closure.
Click refresh and scroll down for the latest deals.