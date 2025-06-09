Newcastle United have just a number of hours to conclude their initial summer transfer business before a temporary six day closure of the window.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United have had a quiet start to the summer window - but there is hope that transfer activity will ramp up as the summer progresses. Whilst some of their Premier League rivals have used the extra early start date to get their business completed, the Magpies are still to announce a senior signing this summer.

After three very quiet transfer windows because of constraints forced by the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules, there is hope that Newcastle can make full use of this summer’s window and really strengthen Eddie Howe’s squad in anticipation of playing in the Champions League again next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2025 summer transfer window dates

The first part of the 2025 summer transfer window will come to a close at 7pm on Tuesday 10 June - meaning Newcastle United have just a number of hours to conclude any business before the window temporarily closes. The Magpies have announced the signing of Antonio Cordero from Malaga, but the teenager will only move to St James’ Park when his contract at the Spanish side expires at the end of the month.

When the window closes tomorrow night, Newcastle United and the rest of their Premier League rivals will have to wait six days before they are able to again sign new players. The mini-window that has been open since June 1 came into effect in order to allow clubs participating at this summer’s Club World Cup to add to their squads before that tournament gets underway at the weekend.

The summer window will then reopen on Monday 16 June and run until 7pm on Monday 1 September. The EFL, Premier League and Europe’s top leagues have all agreed to run their transfer windows simultaneously.

Eddie Howe’s transfer plea

Speaking to the media following Newcastle United’s final day of the season clash against Everton, Howe stressed the need for the club to act quickly in the transfer market to ensure they do not miss out on their main targets: “Speed is key for us and I have reiterated that many times internally,” Howe said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

“Speed is key because we have to be dynamic, we have to be ready to conclude things very quickly because good players don’t hang around for long.”

Whilst usually reticent about discussing transfers, Howe has been open about what he hopes Newcastle United are able to achieve this summer in the transfer market and how it could be a transformational few months on Tyneside. Last summer’s window promised much, but delivered very little as financial restrictions meant that the Magpies were unable to spend as freely as they would have liked - that has changed this summer, however.

“The difference in mentality, really, for where we were, knowing that we, this time last year, we were in a selling position, we needed to raise revenue,” Howe told the Gazette last month. “And that's a totally different mindset to being in the one that we are now, with a different mindset and different possibilities. It is a big summer for us because every transfer window is big.

“You want to go, preferably, into the new season with a stronger squad than the one that you entered with. And that's always the challenge.”