Newcastle United midfielder Jamie Miley has left the club on loan.

League Two side Newport County have agreed a season-long loan for the 20-year-old.

Miley was part of Newcastle’s first-team for pre-season but has since returned to the Under-21s set-up. Miley has attracted interest from several League Two clubs this summer before agreeing to join Newport.

The club have already confirmed Max Thompson’s loan move to Chesterfield for the 2024-25 season with more set to follow.

Last month, Miley told The Gazette that he could be loaned out this season.

“We’ll see what happens before the end of the transfer window and whether I can maybe go out on loan,” he said.

“I’d like to stay in the leagues but anywhere I get the opportunity to play, I just want to play as many minutes as I can on a regular first-team basis so hopefully I can do that this season.”

And when asked if the plan was to loan Miley out this summer, Howe said: “We’ll always make an individual decision but certainly he is someone that falls into the category of possibly benefiting from a loan.

“This pre-season I think we’ve seen a big jump in his level of performance and renewed confidence. He looks good physically so let’s wait and see what happens.”