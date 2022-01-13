Here is all the very latest transfer gossip surrounding Newcastle United:

Burnley ‘in talks’ with Fofana

With Chris Wood heading to Tyneside, could Burnley be plotting to swoop for a player that has been heavily linked with a move to Newcastle this month?

Well, according to the Mail, Burnley have held talks with Lens midfielder Seko Fofana over a proposed move to Turf Moor this month.

Fofana, 26, is reportedly valued at around £14m by his club - a fee that could be funded for Burnley by the sale of Wood to Newcastle.

Fofana does have experience of English football, playing first for Manchester City’s youth team before a one-season loan spell at Fulham in the Championship.

Newcastle United and Leeds United have also reportedly shown interest in the midfielder but it appears that Burnley lead the way in the race for his signature.

Mourinho’s call to Kamara

Jose Mourinho has reportedly phoned Boubacar Kamara to convince him to move to Roma, rather than joining Newcastle United.

According to Italian outlet Il Romanista, the former Chelsea boss reportedly told Kamara exactly how he would fit into his team in a bid to dissuade the 22-year-old from moving to England.

Newcastle have been long-term admirers of the midfielder and reportedly approached Marseille in the summer over a potential move, to no avail.

With his contract expiring in summer, Kamara is a hot property in Europe and Marseille may actively look to sell this window, rather than risk losing him on a free transfer in the summer.

Defender links

Last night it was reported that Newcastle had launched a fresh £28m bid to sign Diego Carlos from Sevilla.

The Brazilian is a major part of Sevilla’s side, however, it is believed that his club may be open to offers, providing an acceptable fee is offered.

The Telegraph reported that the bid of £28m was submitted, however, it has been rumoured that an offer nearer the £40m mark will be needed in order to tempt Sevilla to sell.

With a move for Sven Botman looking increasingly unlikely, the Magpies have reportedly turned their attention towards Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile with various reports suggesting that they are ‘in talks’ over a move.

