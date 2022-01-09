Eddie Howe’s men have already added England international and ex-Burnley, Tottenham and Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier to their ranks.

But Trippier was unable to stop the Magpies being knocked out of the FA Cup at home to League One outfit Cambridge United on Saturday afternoon.

The Magpies are currently second-bottom of the Premier League with just one win all season – here, we take a look at the latest transfer reports:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luca Digne (L) and Wissam Ben Yedder.

Newcastle United cool interest in Everton man

Newcastle United are no longer interested in Everton defender Luca Digne – according to The Daily Mail.

The left-back had been heavily been linked with a move to St James’s Park month.

The French left-back has fallen out of favour at Everton and could potentially leave the club this month.

Last week, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has poured cold water on any links with Digne to Newcastle.

And fresh reports today suggest the player’s wage demands are so high that Newcastle have backed away.

Digne is said to be asking for £200,000 a week and with a report stating that he is “no longer thought to be a target for the Magpies.”

Everton are reportedly demanding a fee of around £30million for the Frenchman, who has fallen out of favour with Toffees manager Rafa Benitez at Goodison Park after the Spaniard’s arrival this summer.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.