Newcastle United transfer gossip: Magpies target 20/21 EPL midfielder, Toon confident of sealing deal
Newcastle United finally look to be building up a little bit of momentum in the transfer market.
Yesterday we brought you the news that Toon target Boubacar Kamara has reportedly rejected the offer of a new contract with current club Marseille, potentially opening the door on a £15 million move to St. James’ Park this summer.
How strong the Magpies’ interest in the 21-year-old defensive midfielder truly is remains to be seen, but at the very least, this latest update leaves his future looking somewhat precarious.
One target who has been linked with a move to Tyneside for a while longer is Swansea City midfielder Matt Grimes, but Newcastle might not have it all their own way in their pursuit of the 25-year-old.
Southampton have been credited with an interest for quite some time now, while Fulham and Bournemouth have both entered the race for his signature, according to the Daily Mail.
Another player who is being targeted is Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock who enjoyed a hugely successful in the north east last term.
Mikel Arteta has delivered a vague update on the prospect of him leaving again this summer.
Speaking recently, he said: “Joe’s part of our plans – he’s our player – and in the time that he’s here, we’ll try to make the most out of him. He had a great experience on loan. He was, I think, one of the most important players for their survival.”
