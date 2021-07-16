Newcastle United transfer gossip: Magpies target 20/21 EPL midfielder, Toon confident of sealing deal

Yesterday we brought you the news that Toon target Boubacar Kamara has reportedly rejected the offer of a new contract with current club Marseille, potentially opening the door on a £15 million move to St. James’ Park this summer.

How strong the Magpies’ interest in the 21-year-old defensive midfielder truly is remains to be seen, but at the very least, this latest update leaves his future looking somewhat precarious.

One target who has been linked with a move to Tyneside for a while longer is Swansea City midfielder Matt Grimes, but Newcastle might not have it all their own way in their pursuit of the 25-year-old.

Southampton have been credited with an interest for quite some time now, while Fulham and Bournemouth have both entered the race for his signature, according to the Daily Mail.

Another player who is being targeted is Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock who enjoyed a hugely successful in the north east last term.

Mikel Arteta has delivered a vague update on the prospect of him leaving again this summer.

Speaking recently, he said: “Joe’s part of our plans – he’s our player – and in the time that he’s here, we’ll try to make the most out of him. He had a great experience on loan. He was, I think, one of the most important players for their survival.”

Another day has brought another fresh batch of transfer speculation, and we’ve gathered the best of the Premier League’s hottest gossip for you below…

1. Mourinho wants Cucurella too Brighton and Hove Albion now face competition from Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma side for Getafe defender Marc Cucurella. (The Athletic) (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images) Photo: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce Buy photo

2. Rushworth leaves Albion Young goalkeeper Carl Rushworth has joined Walsall on a season-long loan from Brighton & Hove Albion. (Official club website) (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) Photo: Mike Hewitt Buy photo

3. Williams in demand Southampton and Burnley have registered their interest in Leeds United target Neco Williams, who Liverpool are prepared to sell this summer. (The Athletic) (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images) Photo: Naomi Baker Buy photo

4. Hammers consider Bushchan swoop West Ham have had discussions over a move for Dynamo Kyiv goalkeeper Heorhiy Bushchan. (Evening Standard) (Photo by Petr Josek - Pool/Getty Images) Photo: Petr Josek - Pool Buy photo