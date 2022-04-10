Sven Botman of Lille.

Chris Wood’s second half penalty proved to be the difference in a cagey affair at St James’s Park as the hosts moved 10 points clear of the relegation zone ahead of the weekend’s Premier League fixtures.

It’s the first time Newcastle have beaten Wolves since their return to the top flight as they ended a run of three straight away defeats.

Here, though, we take a look at the latest Newcastle United transfer stories from around the web:

The latest on Sven Botman

Newcastle United have an agreement in place with Sven Botman’s agent – according to reports.

However, it has also been said that Lille defender wishes to sign for Italian giants AC Milan instead of the Tyneside club.

A report from French publication But! Football Club claims that Newcastle United are extremely interested in Botman but face stiff competition.

The Dutchman was heavily linked with Newcastle during the January window, with The Athletic claiming that the 22-year-old as tempted by the prospect of a move to St James’s Park.

The deal didn’t come off, though, and Botman remained in France with Newcastle United signing Dan Burn from Brighton.

But it has now been claimed that Newcastle have an agreement with Botman’s agent ahead of next summer’s transfer window.

The player reportedly prefers a move to AC Milan and is said to be closing in on a switch to the San Siro.